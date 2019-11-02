Turkey Says It Will Send Daesh Prisoners to Home Countries

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria on 9 October, saying that it was necessary to oust Kurdish militants and Daesh* fighters and to establish a safe zone for Syrian refugees.

Turkey will send the Daesh* prisoners it has captured back to their home countries, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The minister also said that Turkey won't accept Europe's inaction on the issue of Daesh* prisoners when Turkey is left alone to deal with them.

"That is not acceptable to us. It's also irresponsible," Soylu said.

Turkey has captured some escaped Daesh* prisoners in northeastern Syria during its Operation Peace Spring which started on 9 October. Ankara said the operation was essential to oust Kurdish militants and Daesh* fighters from the border area and establish a security zone for Syrian refugees there.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia