MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The so-called deal of the century on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement that Washington says it is preparing is an example of how the international law is changed for rules that the United States finds convenient, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Instead of implementing these [UNSC] resolutions, the United States promises everyone to present some 'deal of the century,' which, as you have already understood, will not envision the creation of a full-fledged Palestinian state. This is an example of how international law represented by UNSC resolutions is swapped for rules that the United States has invented and which it finds convenient", Lavrov said in an interview on TV on Friday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has for years said it would announce its plan for the Israeli-Palestinian peace place. In July, it released what was characterized as an economic component of the plan — an infrastructure and investment project to support Palestinians.

However, the Palestinian authorities have rejected Washington's involvement in the settlement of their conflict with Israelis after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City despite the condemnation of the Muslim world and the UN recommendations to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in the city until its legal status is settled.

The UN Security Council has issued multiple resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. For years, the Arab world remains committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, originally agreed upon at the Beirut Summit back in 2002. The plan has been formed on the basis of the UNSC Resolution of 194.