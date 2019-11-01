Israel is Not Responsible in Alleged NSO-Whatsapp Hack - Minister

Earlier, a data security breach was discovered which prompted WhatsApp to file a lawsuit against the Israeli hacking tool manufacturer NSO Group.

Israeli security cabinet minister Zeev Elkin said that the Israeli government had nothing to do with an alleged cyber-hack by NSO Group, a surveillance firm.

"NSO is a private player using capabilities that Israelis have, thousands of people are in the cyber field, but there is no Israeli government involvement here, everyone understands that, this is not about the state of Israel," Zeev Elkin said.

The apparent breach led WhatsApp to lodge a lawsuit on Tuesday against Israeli hacking tool developer NSO Group, with the messaging service alleging that NSO Group built and sold a whole hacking platform that could utilise a flaw in WhatsApp servers to help its clients hack into the smartphones of at least 1,400 users.

While it has yet to be determined who used the software to hack the officials’ phones, NSO noted it sells spyware solely to government customers to assist them in their hunt for criminals and terrorists.