K-Pop Star Jay Park to Perform in Moscow Just Day After New Collab Release

Earlier in the day, entertainment agency P Nation announced Jessi’s comeback with the new song “Drip”, featuring Jay Park.

K-pop rap star Jay Park is to perform in Moscow on 2 November; the concert, organised jointly by My Music Taste and Brightside Concerts, will be held in the Gorbunov Palace of Culture, a popular concert hall. The event in the Russian capital was announced by the artist himself on 1 June as one of the cities of the European leg of his world tour "Sexy 4eva".

Europe... Jay Park loves you... do u love me? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oc9cSE8hP3 — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) June 1, 2019

The event will occur just a day after the release of his collaboration with K-pop star Jessi (real name Ho Hyun-jo). On 31 October, her agency P Nation, founded by well-known worldwide legend Psy, dropped a teaser for her long awaited comeback, scheduled on 1 November.



Jay Park, a talented Korean-American rapper, songwriter, dancer, and actor, released his latest album - "The Road Less Travelled" - on 7 June 2019. The album contains 16 tracks in English in collaboration with many other artists.