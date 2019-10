Police have stated that three gunmen fled the scene of the shooting in a black Sedan. They were last spotted heading towards Trethewey Drive.

According to the Toronto Sun, at least five teenagers have been hospitalised after a shooting that occurred in the Clearview Heights area of northeastern Toronto.

Police told the newspaper that the attackers fired at least 20 shots at the teens before fleeing the scene.

At the moment, there is no official information about the motives for the attack, but an investigation is currently underway.