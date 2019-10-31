US to Renew Sanctions Waivers for Non-Proliferation Work With Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON, October 31 (Sputnik) - The United States will renew sanctions waivers for non-US companies doing non-proliferation work with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The Trump administration has granted sanctions waivers for Russian, European and Chinese companies doing non-proliferation work with the AEOI, the media reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Last November, the United States re-imposed sanctions on the AEOI after Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear agreement.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced it would partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and gave the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the JCPOA-set 3.67-percent level, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

The US sanctions re-imposed against Iran have resulted in increased tensions in the Gulf region, while also damaging mutual trust between Washington and Tehran.