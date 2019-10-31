World Heritage Site on Fire in Japan's Southern Okinawa Prefecture - Reports

The local media reported that the blaze broke out at the site, located in the city of Naha, shortly before 02:40 a.m. on Thursday (17:40 GMT on Friday).
The authorities dispatched more than 10 fire engines to the site, the reports added, citing the local fire department.
【動画】沖縄 首里城の火災、上空からの映像です。https://t.co/DR8RG4zTyj#nhk_news #nhk_video #首里城 pic.twitter.com/P1wWmdDkiC— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 30, 2019
Around Shuri Castle is dangerous due to leaping sparks, Police says.#Okinawa #ShuriCastle #Japan pic.twitter.com/LMaEu9PHC7— 🇯🇵Origami🏳️🌈 (@origami444) October 30, 2019
There have been no immediate reports about casualties provoked by the blaze. The police are working to determine causes behind the fire.
The castle is part of a complex of monuments and buildings representing the history of the Kingdom of Ryukyu, which existed on the Ryukyu Islands between the 15th-19th century.
The popular tourist site was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2000.
