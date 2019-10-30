Implementation of Russia-Turkey Memo on Syria 'Not Without Difficulty'- Russian Defence Minister

BAKU (Sputnik) - Implementing the Russian-Turkish memorandum on stabilising the situation in northern Syria in light of Ankara's offensive is not easy, but this is the only way to preserve Syria's sovereignty and achieve peace, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The memorandum signed by the presidents of Turkey and Russia is being implemented, not without difficulty, but we see that this is perhaps the only way to ensure peace and maintain Syria's sovereignty", Shoigu said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The minister pointed out Russia's readiness to share its experience in fighting global terrorism and in providing humanitarian assistance to affected areas, including mine clearance and medical aid.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin A Russian military police armored vehicles are pictured in the Syrian-Turkish border town of Kobani, Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed during the talks in Sochi that Russian military police and Syrian forces would facilitate the pullout of Kurdish militants from the Syria-Turkey border within 150 hours.

After the withdrawal, Russian and Turkish officers will patrol the border to prevent any possible clashes in the area.

The agreement stabilised the uneasy situation in the region after an offensive in Syria launched by Ankara earlier this month. The op targeted the Daesh* terror group as well as Kurdish militants, as Turkish authorities consider them to be affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in the country.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia