If Baghdadi Proven Dead, It'll Mark Real Contribution to Fight Against Terrorism by Trump - Kremlin

The statement comes after the US president on Sunday announced that the head of the Daesh terror organisation had been eliminated during an operation in the Syrian city of Idlib.

"If indeed this information about the elimination of al-Baghdadi is confirmed, then we can talk about a serious contribution by the President of the United States in the fight against international terrorism", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

He also stressed that Russian forces had spotted American planes and drones operating in the area. There have been multiple reports of al-Baghdadi's demise, but no confirmation was issued before.

According to Trump, the terrorist "died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way". The US president also thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey for their assistance in the op, but Moscow stressed there was no reliable information about the incident.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

