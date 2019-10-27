Baghdadi's Death 'Important Moment in Fight Against Terror' - UK Prime Minister Johnson

"The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over. We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all," Johnson tweeted.
Earlier in the day, US President announced that Baghdadi was killed in a special operation. The Daesh* leader committed suicide in an underground tunnel, being chased by the US troops, Trump added.
*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
