Daesh Leader Baghdadi's Death Changes Little If Terrorists Divided Into Good, Bad - Kadyrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday that the alleged death of the Daesh terrorist group's leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi would not make any difference unless terrorists were no longer treated as good or bad.

"Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is killed again? ... Bin Laden is dead, and al-Qaeda [terrorist organization banned in Russia] is still alive. Al-Baghdadi's death makes little difference if we divide the terrorists into good and bad. It is important to completely clear Syria of the Islamic State!" Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recently, the Defence One portal reported, referring to multiple sources, that the United States conducted a special military operation against Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 a.m. EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.