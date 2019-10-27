Miss Earth 2019 Beauty Pageant Winners Unveiled

The environment-themed pageant has four winners, and the four titles were distributed between women from Puerto Rico, the US, the Czech Republic and Belarus.

The winners of the Miss Earth 2019 beauty pageant were crowned on 26 October, with the Puerto Rican model, Nellys Pimentel, named ‘Miss Earth’.

Let us all welcome the new queens of #MissEarth:

Miss Earth 2019 - Nellys Pimentel from Puerto Rico

Miss Air 2019 - Emanii Davis from the USA

Miss Water 2019 - Klara Vavruskova from Czech Republic

Miss Fire 2019 - Alisa Manenok from Belarus pic.twitter.com/s51tSGHM9N — Miss Earth (@MissEarth) October 26, 2019

​Emanii Davis of the US was given the title of Miss Air and second place. Devis, 25, is a law program graduate of DePaul University and is attending graduate school at Valdosta State University, EinNews report says.

Czech model Klara Vavruskova was awarded Miss Water and third place.

​Alisa Manenok, a Belarusian volleyball player who lives in Russia, was awarded the title of Miss Fire and fourth place. In 2016, Manenok, who earlier moved to Russia with her father, represented Russia at the Miss International Pageant where she ended among the top 15 contestants.

Russia was represented at Miss Earth 2019 by Anna Baksheyeva, who reportedly turned 18 in June.

Miss Earth Russia Anna Baksheeva is going live 1 hour from now. Tune in to our official Facebook page: Miss Earth Moments#MissEarthMoments#MissEarth#MissEarth2019 pic.twitter.com/qWRbT1Sml0 — Miss Earth Moments (@MsEarthMoments) August 16, 2019

Miss Earth is a fully-accredited annual environment-themed beauty pageant supported by the United Nations Environment Programme, seeking to promote environmental awareness and responsibility. The pageant is the third-largest in terms of national competitions, according to the Philippines’ ABS-CBN News. Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International, the pageant comprises the so-called Big Four international beauty pageants.