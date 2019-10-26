Top German Diplomat Goes to Turkey on Saturday Amid Syria Tensions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas faces a cold welcome as he flies to Ankara on Saturday for talks with his Turkish counterpart, which will be overshadowed by the Syria offensive.

Maas presented his talking points in a Twitter post on Thursday. He plans to pressure Turkey into extending ceasefire and respecting the rights of Kurds in northern Syria.

It did not take long for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hit back with conditions of his own. He warned "finger-pointing" would not be tolerated.

Germany has criticized Turkey for launching an incursion into northern Syria to push Kurdish militia from its border. A ceasefire was announced last week and extended after talks with Russia on Tuesday. The offensive has displaced over 160,000 civilians.