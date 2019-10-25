China Wants to Make a Trade Deal - Trump

Earlier in the day, a statement issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative said that the US and China were close to finalising some sections of their trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump said that China wants to make a trade deal. He added that he has been working 'very closely' on a deal with China.

According to the US president, China will be buying many more US farm products.

Earlier on Friday, CNBC reported, citing a statement from the Office of the US Trade Representative, that the sides "made headway on specific issues" and were "close to finalising some sections of the agreement."

Relations between the US and China have remained tense since Washington introduced tariffs on goods imported from China and Beijing announced tariffs on US goods in response.