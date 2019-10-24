NATO Not Considering Sending Troops to North Syria – Stoltenberg

"There has been no specific call for NATO troops in northeast Syria. There has been a call for a strong international political engagement … and the German defence minister presented her proposals," Stoltenberg said.
He added that the North Atlantic Organization favoured international engagement in northern Syria in support of a political solution and strongly supported UN efforts to that effect.
Earlier this week, German defence chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she wanted to discuss with NATO allies her proposal to create an internationally controlled security zone in Syria’s north.
