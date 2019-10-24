US Does Not Seek to Contain China's Development - Pence

This comes amid the latest report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that says that China will face an economic slowdown in 2020, with its growth rate potentially falling below 6%.

Much of the destiny of the 21st century will hinge on the relationship between the US and China, Vice President of the US Mike Pence said.

Mr Pence said that the US does not seek confrontation with China but seeks a level playing field, as well as open markets, fair trade and 'respect for our values'. He added that Washington is not seeking to contain China's development.

According to Pence, a strong majority of Americans are behind Trump's approach to China. He said that the Trump administration was treating China's leaders with respect, honesty and consistency.

The US Vice President said that his country's economy has added trillions of dollars in wealth under Trump while the economy of China has continued to fall behind. "In the past year, Beijing has not taken a significant action to improve our economic relationship, and in many areas, its behaviour has become more aggressive."

The October 2019 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report recently released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that China's economy would face a further slowdown growing at just 5.8 per cent, which is 0.4 per cent lower than was projected for 2020 in January 2019.

On Hong Kong Protests

Pence also commented on the situation in Hong Kong, accusing Beijing of increasing interventions in Hong Kong and curtailing people's rights and liberties.

He also urged the people of Hong Kong to 'stay on the path of non-violent protest', adding that 'we stand with you...we are inspired by you." Pence said that Hong Kong is a 'living example' of what China could be if it embraces liberty.

