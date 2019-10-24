Sixth Summit of Gas Exporting Nations to Be Held in Algeria - Secretary General

SOCHI (Sputnik) - The sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will take place in Algeria, Yury Sentyurin, the secretary general of the organization, said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit on Thursday.

"The 5th summit will take place in Malabo, then the 6th one will convene in Algeria," Sentyurin said.

Equatorial Guinea's Malabo will host the fifth edition of the biennial GECF Summit from November 26-29, 2019. The summit will be held in parallel with the GECF International Gas Seminar, planned for November 27 and expected to be open to the public.

The GECF is an international governmental organization, gathering the world’s leading gas producers to strengthen cooperation in the gas sector. It includes Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Azerbaijan, Iraq, Norway, Kazakhstan, Oman, Peru and Angola have the status of Observer Members. The member countries all together accumulate over 70% of the world proven natural gas reserves.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24.