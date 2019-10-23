Moscow Accuses US of Abandoning Kurds in Syria, Forcing Them to Fight Turkey

Days before Turkey launched its operation in Syria on 9 October, the United States announced its intention to pull out its military service members from the country. The move has been widely condemned as a “betrayal” of the US-allied Kurds.

The United States has abandoned their Kurdish allies in Syria leaving them behind to deal with the Turkish offensive on their own, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The US has been the closest ally to the Kurds. And yet they abandoned them, essentially betraying them and now they prefer to keep the Kurds at the border and virtually force them to fight the Turks", the spokesman said.

He noted that it was obvious that if the Kurds did not withdraw from the so-called safe zone on the border, then Syrian border guards and the Russian military police would have to leave the area. In this case, the remaining Kurdish groups would be steamrolled by the Turkish Army.

