Russian Embassy in US Sends Inquiry to State Department Over Apprehension of Former ROC Head

The embassy says its staff learned of the arrest from the media, adding that they were not notified by US authorities.

The Russian Embassy in the US has sent an official inquiry regarding reports of an apprehension of a Russian national named Akhmed Bilalov, Russian media reported Tuesday.

“We’ve discovered about the apprehension of A. Bilalov from the press,” embassy staff told reporters. “We were not notified about the event by the local authorities. We have directed a corresponding inquiry to US Department of State. We wait for reaction.”

Earlier, the Miami Herald reported that Bilalov – a former head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and former head of Northern Caucasus Resorts was taken into immigration authority custody in his home in Miami, where he lives with his family.

In 2016, Russian law enforcement sent a request to US authorities to investigate the Bilalov brothers over budget fraud charges. It is unclear whether the recent apprehension is connected to the Russian investigation.