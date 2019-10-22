Users Around the Globe Say Twitter is Down - Reports

DownDetector site shows that no other social media programs, like Facebook or Instagram, were affected by the technological glitch.

Users around the globe have reported problems with Twitter, mostly connected with accessing the website (49 percent of users) and opening it on Apple and Android devices (32 percent and 18 percent respectively), according to DownDetector.

People have experienced problems in Japan, the United Kingdom, the US, and Chile.

@CBCNews what is happening with your website/home page. I cannot access, can get twitter feed and facebook. Website comes up and then goes blank. No problems anywhere else — June Clarke (@JuneClarkeNL) October 21, 2019

Earlier, in July, users in the United States and Europe reported issues with accessing Twitter, which was later explained as being due to an internal configuration change.

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms, with its number of daily users reaching more than 139 million as of today.