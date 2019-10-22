Russian National Butina to Return Home Within 3 Days After Release from US Prison - Senior Lawmaker

Russian citizen Maria Butina is expected to be released from US jail on 25 October, her lawyer revealed in late September. The woman has been imprisoned in the US on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent.

Maria Butina, currently serving a jail sentence in the United States, is expected to come back home within three days after her release from prison, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"I've talked again with Maria Butina. This was her last opportunity for a video call in the US prison. Maria is actively preparing for her return and is optimistically looking into the future. Her sentence expires on 25 October and within the following three days she is expected to fly to Russia", the lawmaker wrote.

According to the legislator, Butina has many plans, but she wants to spend the first days after her release with her family.

Meanwhile, Butina's father Valery revealed that her family is looking forward to her release and will go meet her at one of Moscow's airports on the day of her return.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States. She signed a plea deal after being held in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served. Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, said in late September that the woman would be released on 25 October.