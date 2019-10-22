Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks on Turkish Operation in Northern Syria - Video

The Turkish president earlier expressed hopes of reaching an agreement with Russia on the possible withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hold a joint press conference in the Russian resort city of Sochi after talks on the recent developments in Syria.

Last week, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour halt of Ankara's military operation in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the Turkish border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of ceasefire violations.

