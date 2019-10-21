Polish-Born UK Conservative MP in Talks With Warsaw to Block Further Extensions to Brexit

In a tweet published on 20 October, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski revealed he had been secretly lobbying the government of Poland to convince at least one of their governments to veto any further delays to Brexit.

Under the terms of Article 50, the clause settings out the rules for the process of a country leaving the European Union, all 27 other member states states need to agree the delay for it to be granted – and Polish-born Kawczynski noted “as an almost fluent Polish speaker” he had been doing “all I can to convince” Warsaw to veto any extension.

He added “others” were working on “Czechs and Hungarians”.

As almost fluent Polish speaker I am doing all I can can to convince Polish govenemt to veto extension of Article 50.Others working on Czechs and Hungarians. One of these will veto I predict. @BorisJohnson @robpowellnews pic.twitter.com/1IslpgIClp — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) October 20, 2019

​His comments proved controversial on the social network, but speaking on Sky's All Out Politics on Monday, 21 October, the representative for Shrewsbury and Atcham defended the move, stating it was parliamentarians’ “to do anything that is legal and constitutional to ensure we leave the European Union on 31 October.”

Daniel Kawczynski MP on #SkyNews: "The EU acts as a Mafia cartel". God knows why the good people of Shrewsbury voted for this idiot. He's trying to persuade Poland to veto an extension to A50. There's probably a word for this! — Derek James 🇪🇺🔶🕷️#ProParliamentaryDemocracy (@derekjames150) October 21, 2019

​He said: “We’ve a hardcore Remainer parliament and Remainer MPs trying to block and thwart the will of the British people. So of course we have to take whatever actions we need to. The problem we have is that the EU acts as a mafia cartel and any country is frightened of putting their head above the parapet and being the one country that says there shouldn't be an extension. So we're hoping Warsaw and Budapest combined might have the courage to actually do this."

Head of the Polish Institute of International Affairs on Daniel Kawczynski MP's (failing) attempts to influence the Polish government's stance on Brexit https://t.co/Pz7DKOgbxY — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) October 20, 2019

​Kawczynski previously tried to stop the first delay to Brexit earlier this year, which Labour MP David Lammy slammed as "extraordinarily reckless".

Boris Johnson begrudgingly asked for a three-month delay to Brexit on Saturday, 19 October, after MPs voted to withhold approval for his Brexit deal unless and until he has passed all legislation to implement it.

The Prime Minister was legally required to under the ‘Benn Act’, legislation passed by opposition MPs in September to prevent a no deal Brexit at the end of October.