Canadian General Election 2019: Polls Open - Video

With an almost equal number of supporters, both the Liberals and their Conservative rivals have an almost even chance of winning a majority in the Parliament, despite PM Trudeau recently having been embroiled in a series of scandals.

Canada is holding its 43d general election on 21 October, with the voting taking place in 338 ridings. Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 47, is expected to vote at a Montreal polling station.

The main rivals are the governing Liberal Party, led by Trudeau, and Andrew Sheer's Conservative Party, with the two currently running neck and neck in the polls.

The 2019 campaign has been marked by a number of scandals involving Justin Trudeau, including a row over a photo of him wearing a "blackface". Trudeau's Liberal Party has had a majority in the House of Commons since 2015.

