'There's a Good Chance of Success': Trump, Erdogan Agree Ceasefire in Syria Should Work

On Thursday, Turkey agreed to suspend its Syria operation for 120 hours to facilitiate the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish militia forces to a distance of about 30 km from the Turkish border. The agreement came after Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came to Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Syrian ceasefire is working, and both Turkey's president and the Syrian Kurds want it, "and the ultimate solution, to happen," President Donald Trump has tweeted.

.....this thinking years ago. Instead, it was always held together with very weak bandaids, & in an artificial manner. There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success. The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 октября 2019 г.

According to Trump, the current deal is good for "both sides" and has "a really good chance of success," unlike previous agreements in the Turkish-Kurdish conflict.

Trump then posted an English-language tweet from Erdogan's twitter, accompanying it with the all-caps message "DEFEAT TERRORISM!"

