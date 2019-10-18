Watch "Vladimir Putin's" Gyrfalcon Hatching From Its Egg

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, gifting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi King Salman two gyrfalcons.

The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has published a video of a gyrfalcon, the same type of the bird that was gifted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Saudi Arabia's king and the Kong of Abu Dhabi, hatching from the egg.

The gyrfalcon is one of the largest species of falcons and is listed in the Red Book of Russia. Falconry is a popular sport among wealthy Arabs; in Saudi Arabia, a rare falcon breed can cost as much as 250,000 Saudi riyals ($66,000).