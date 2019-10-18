At least four people were injured after a PenAir flight en route from Anchorage to the city of Unalaska went off the runway and almost crashed into a pond near Unalaska's airport on the evening of 17 October, KUCB reported.
Switching stories to a plane crash that happened this evening in the Unalaska/Dutch Harbor area. We'll have the latest at 10 on @ch2ktuu. pic.twitter.com/xYHp7CbspX— Beth Verge (@ktuubeth) October 18, 2019
Dutch Harbor Thurs evening 10/17 by Erik Dahl pic.twitter.com/4XAD1YFi2L— Dave Kitaq Nicolai, aka “Ban the Nazis” (@kitaq) October 18, 2019
Unalaska's Department of Public Safety has announced a road closure for the area. The public is asked to avoid Airport Beach Road between Delta Way and Tundra Drive.
