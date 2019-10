The next G7 summit will be held at Donald Trump's Doral resort in Florida on 10-12 June 2020, the White House said.

US President Donald Trump may invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to next year's G7 summit in Florida, Acting White House Chief of Staff John Mulvaney said.

He added that discussions about whether to have Russia join a G7 summit are still ongoing.

