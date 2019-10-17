Merkel Says Germany Will Not Supply Any Weapons to Turkey Amid Syria Offensive

Ankara launched its operation in Syria dubbed 'Peace Spring' last week, justifying it as necessary to clear the region of terrorists prior to relocating Syrian refugees located in Turkey. The operation was widely condemned by the international community and the Syrian government that decried the incursion as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Berlin would not deliver any arms to Turkey in the wake of its operation in northeast Syria.

Speaking at Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament, Merkel said that she had urged the Turkish administration to halt the offensive in Kurdish-dominated areas of Syria.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed to condemn Turkish encroachment into Syria through stringent arms export checks. However, the bloc has so far refrained from implementing a full weapons embargo.

