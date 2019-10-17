Merkel Says Germany Will Not Supply Any Weapons to Turkey Amid Syria Offensive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Berlin would not deliver any arms to Turkey in the wake of its operation in northeast Syria.
Speaking at Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament, Merkel said that she had urged the Turkish administration to halt the offensive in Kurdish-dominated areas of Syria.
On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed to condemn Turkish encroachment into Syria through stringent arms export checks. However, the bloc has so far refrained from implementing a full weapons embargo.
