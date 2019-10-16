US, South Korean Authorities Say They Broke Up Large Market for Child Pornography

According to authorities, at least 23 minors were rescued in the US, UK and Spain who had been actively abused by the website's users.

The US and South Korean authorities said they broke up one of the world’s largest markets for child pornography.

On Wednesday, US law enforcement officials said that 338 people around the globe were charged as part of an investigation of a child pornography website that sold video content using bitcoins.

According to an indictment unsealed by the US, 23-year-old Jong Woo Son operated a Darknet market that accepted bitcoin cryptocurrency and sold over one million sexually explicit videos featuring children.

At least 23 minors were rescued in the US, UK and Spain who had been actively abused by the site's users, according to authorities.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW