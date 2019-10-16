Last Wednesday, Turkey launched a cross-border operation in the north of Syria, It claimed the move was to remove Kurdish forces and Daesh* militants from the area and establish a "safe zone" for Syrian refugees.

The chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Lindsey Graham said on Monday the US President and his Turkish counterpart had a phone conversation, during which Erdogan promised not to take the Kurdish-held town of Kobani.

I was part of a phone call yesterday between President Erdogan and President Trump where President Trump received a commitment from the President of Turkey to stay away from the Kobani area to prevent further escalation in Syria. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) 15 октября 2019 г.

Turkey's NATO allies, including the US, have harshly criticised Turkey's invasion of Syria and suspended arms sales to Ankara, with Washington imposing sanctions on Ankara. Earlier, the US administration withdrew its forces from the region, abandoning its bases near Ayn Issa, Tabqah, and Manbij. Meanwhile, the Syrian authorities have condemned Turkey's operation, calling it an act of "aggression" and saying that it represents a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.