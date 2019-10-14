Simonyan Comments on Trump Quoting Radio Sputnik Host Kiriakou

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiriakou is a former CIA officer who drew public attention to the use of waterboarding by the agency. He was later convicted over disclosing classified information and served his sentence from 2013 to 2015. Trump tweeted the statement Kiriakou made as a guest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday.

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has commented on US President Donald Trump quoting Radio Sputnik host John Kiriakou's opinion on a recent whistleblowing scandal.

"Nobody watches us, listens to us or reads us. Except Donald Trump," Simonyan said ironically on Telegram.

Last week, Trump tweeted a statement that Kiriakou — a former CIA officer, who served time in prison over whistleblowing — made as a guest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday. The Radio Sputnik host questioned whether the person who sounded the alarm on the president's call with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could be called a whistleblower.

The alert on Trump-Zelenskyy call has prompted an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the Congress over the suspicion that the US president may have pressed Zelenskyy into investigating a son of Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential hopeful and former vice president.