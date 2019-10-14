Register
12:42 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold portraits and placards as they attend a vigil in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta

    Author of New Book on Journalist’s Murder Says Maltese PM 'Dreads Turning Stones’  

    © AFP 2019 / MATTHEW MIRABELLI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    In October 2017 Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist and blogger, was killed by a car bomb in Malta. Three men have been charged with her murder but Manuel Delia, co-author of a new book on the case, says there are several suspects for who ordered the assassination.

    The Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, has set out the terms for a public inquiry into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, but police are no further forward when it comes to identifying who hired her killers.

    George “The Chinaman” Degiorgio, 57, his younger brother Alfredo and Vincent Muscat - who is no relation to the Prime Minister -  were arrested in December 2017 and are still awaiting trial.

    Manuel Delia, one of the authors of Murder on the Malta Express, which was published on Monday 14 October, said: “It's clear that no-one knows better who ordered Daphne's killing than the killers themselves. But the prime minister himself just last week ruled a plea bargain or some partial or full amnesty for any of the killers to turn state's evidence against those who hired them. It's clear to us that there are stones the government dreads turning for fear of what lies beneath.”

    ​Mr Delia and his co-authors describe a string of corruption scandals in Malta, all of which Ms Caruana Galizia had written about or was planning to expose.

    In Murder on the Malta Express they write: “At the beginning of this book we described Malta as a dirty money locomotive hurtling through the night. On board, a cast of dodgy characters, with Daphne Caruana Galizia in the role of detective.”

    ​The authors imagine Hercules Poirot, Agatha Christie’s famous detective, asking himself: “Who ordered the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia?”

    They say the list of suspects range from Mr Muscat himself and his wife Michelle - who was cleared of laundering money from Azerbaijan last year -  to his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi, who were both named in the Panama Papers, Maltese casino boss Yorgen Fenech, Iranian banker Ali Sadr and the Italian mafia. 

    ​Mr Delia said: “Two years after the fact the population is divided in three broad segments. One segment is made of people who are angry at the injustice of Daphne's assassination and the impunity for those who killed and those who were embarrassed by her revelations -- that are likely to be the same set of people. The second category is indifferent. Daphne is one of many car bomb victims in Malta in the last six years. The others were smugglers and traffickers 'known to the police' killed in gang turf wars. And for this second segment Daphne's death is no different. The third category celebrated and still celebrate Daphne's death. She broke the accepted code of silence over corruption and she got what she was asking for.”

    He said there were similarities between Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder and that of Irish journalist Veronica Guerin, gunned down near Dublin in 1996 after years of reporting on high level drug dealers.

    ​But he said: “In that case legislators realised that they needed to act not only on finding who killed her but also on changing the legislation that permitted the wrongdoing Veronica Guerin reported on. That was proper justice. Here the shocking scandals of corruption, money laundering, bribery and wrongdoing that Daphne reported on continue unabated.”

    Mr Delia said there are even greater similarities with the killing of Jan Kuciak, a Slovak journalist working on collusion between criminals and politicians.

    ​He was killed a few months after Ms Caruana Galizia and the Slovakian prime minister resigned in the wake of his death.

    Mr Muscat, whose Labour Party were re-elected only four months before Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder, has brushed off calls to resign and still remains popular because of the island’s booming economy. He denies any wrongdoing.

    ​Mr Delia has co-written the book with British journalist John Sweeney and Italian investigative journalist Carlo Bonini, and he said: “The three of us kept to ourselves the fact that we were writing the book for as long as we could. When towards the end we wrote to the prime minister, to his wife and other government ministers to give us replies to allegations and questions being raised in our book in place of substantive replies we got a letter from Carter-Rusk, the celebrity London libel law firm, reminding us that their clients deny any wrongdoing. The choice of lawyers - when the government has its own lawyers on staff and could have fired any one of hundreds of local firms - is of course meant to intimidate us.”

    Mr Delia said: “As a journalist based in Malta I am personally subjected to frequent threats that are spurred on by government and Labour Party statements that seek to discredit me. Threats are regular and have to be taken seriously consider that I work in a country where a journalist has been killed. But there's a flipside to that. When Daphne was killed, the world's attention turned on Malta.

    ​“Those who killed her must have realised that in trying to silence her stories they only achieved her death. But journalists from all over the world, including my co-authors, have landed on Malta to follow up on her work and continue working on this story. We're nowhere near done,” he added.

    Mr Delia said: “More journalists are killed covering politics and corruption than in actual war zones. The stakes in this business are very high. In our book we say that ‘gangsters and their smooth-talking lawyers, fixers, and PR truth-twisters are using crooked micro-states to wash their ill-gotten gains from Angola to Azerbaijan so that their money ends up in London, Miami, Rome, or New York’. Being in Europe does not stop the crooks from eliminating journalists that get in their way.”

    Mr Delia said: “This book is our attempt at a tribute to Daphne. Others are right to speak about her qualities as a writer, her courage and determination, and her moral example for participating citizenship that speaks truth to power. As journalists the best way for us to pay tribute to her is journalism: telling her story and the story of her work. We aim to keep the fire of her journalism burning.”

    Tags:
    Panama Papers, Joseph Muscat, Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse