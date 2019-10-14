Ad Astra: Russian Fund Eyes Launching Satellite Into Orbit From Saudi Arabia

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin announced earlier this year that Russia and Saudi Arabia had created a space cooperation programme under which the two sides floated the idea of Moscow sending a Saudi astronaut into space for a short-duration flight.

While space and high technology are known to be among the key areas for cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has revealed that their joint work may result in an "exciting project to launch a satellite from Saudi Arabia into orbit using interesting Russian technologies".

Russian vehicles have been putting Saudi satellites into orbit since 2000. Roscosmos and Saudi King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) have also been working together on space exploration and the use of the GLONASS navigation system.

Moscow has also considered the possibility of using the territory of the Kingdom as a potential location to host an optical station for an automated warning system that would track possible dangers in near-Earth space.

Energy Sector Cooperation with Saudi Aramco

Dmitriev also stated that Saudi companies are interested in technology from Russia's Transneft oil transportation company.

"Undoubtedly, there is potential for technological cooperation because a number of Transneft's technologies are of interest to Saudi Aramco and a number of other Saudi companies ... We are sure that Transneft will cooperate here in technology, but there might be other opportunities as well", he said.