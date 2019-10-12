Register
02:11 GMT +312 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    White House Publishes Transcribed Xi Letter Pledging ‘Healthy, Steady China-US Relationship’

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In a Friday letter sent to US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping asked that the two nations “work together to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect.”

    Earlier Friday, Trump told White House press corps reporters that a "very substantial phase one deal" had been reached with the team of Beijing negotiators led by Vice Premier Liu He. For most of the week, reports surrounding the talks seemed almost universally negative, with Beijing saying it expected little from them. However, the interim deal reached on Friday will see planned US tariff hikes cancelled, settle some questions about currency exchange rates and reverse China’s pledge not to buy US agricultural products.

    Xi’s letter notes the “goodwill” shown between the two teams of negotiators, “which has been welcomed by our two peoples and the international community.”

    ​“Mr. President, I attach great importance to your concerns on agricultural products,” the Chinese president continued. “Recently, the Chinese companies involved have accelerated purchases of American agricultural products, including soy beans and pork. With our two teams making progress on some parts of the agreement under consultation, it is important that we address each other’s concerns properly and make positive headway in the other areas as well.”

    “A healthy and steady China-US relationship serves the interest of our two countries and the world at large. I hope the two sides will act in the principle and direction you and I have agreed to, and work to advance China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation, and stability. Let us work together to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect and expand cooperation for mutual benefit, so as to bring our relations forward along the right track.”

    The interim deal leaves much of the nearly two-year-long trade war to be put back in the lamp, including the US Treasury’s designation of China as a currency manipulator, which Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin noted Friday might soon be removed.

    However, Trump was careful to note in comments to the press Friday that while the new tariffs planned to enter effect on October 15 won’t happen, the existing hundreds of billions of dollars in trade penalties against Chinese-made imports to the US aren’t going anywhere for the time being.

    Other outstanding issues include the US Commerce Department’s blacklisting of dozens of Chinese companies, most of which are tech firms. Huawei, ZTE, Dr. Peng and other leading Chinese tech companies have had heavy restrictions placed against them in recent months by Washington, effectively banning their use in the US market. US intelligence agencies have raised concerns about the firms’ proximity to the Chinese state, arguing that Beijing has or could pressure them into spying on the US or other countries - accusations both the companies and the Chinese government have strenuously denied.

    Other firms more recently sanctioned, such as Hikvision and 28 others connected to China’s security agencies, cannot do business with US partners who don’t have a special license from the US Commerce Department.

    Related:

    China Begins Import of Indian Generic Medicines Amid Trade War With US
    China Blasts 'Sinister Intentions' of US Visa Restrictions on Xinjiang
    ‘No Progress’: US-China Trade Talks Hit Wall, Chinese Delegation Intends to Leave - Report
    Tags:
    trade deal, letter, US-China relations, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse