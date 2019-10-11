Register
20:50 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Parts of a Russian S-400 defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport near Ankara, Turkey, August 27, 2019

    Russian Prankster: Sen. Graham Said if S-400 is Activated, Stopping the Sanctions Will Be Impossible

    © REUTERS / TURKISH MILITARY/TURKISH DEFENCE
    World
    Get short URL
    3180
    Subscribe

    Two months ago, US Senator Lindsey Graham fell victim to Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, also known as Vovan and Lexus. In August, pretending to be Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, they were able to contact the congressman by phone and ask Graham to pose the US president a few questions and call back.

    Lindsay Graham is the Republican senator who, along with his colleague Chris van Hollen, drafted a bill on full-scale sanctions against Turkey over its invasion of northern Syria, codenamed Operation Peace Spring.

    Sputnik has spoken to one of the pranksters, Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus), and asked him to tell why they were interested in US Republican Senator Graham at that time; how and what they managed to talk with him about.

    Alexey Stolyarov said they were interested in the situation that developed in late July with the delivery of S-400 systems to Ankara and the US concern about these events.

    “Against the backdrop of sharp words about why Turkey supposedly should not buy S-400 from Russia, especially stood out Republican Senator Lindsay Graham. What is more, the senator spoke, as if on behalf of and as the president of the United States. Therefore, on behalf of the Turkish Minister of Defence, we decided to find out what conditions he wants to offer the Turkish leadership: whether this is literally pressure on the Turkish authorities, on an independent country, or is it some kind of soft flirting. That's why we got in touch with him,” Lexus explained.

    According to Lexus, the figure of Graham attracted the attention of the pranksters because the policy pursued by Trump in relation with Ankara was dictated initially by Graham himself. “He was Trump’s advisor on Turkish issues, and Trump discussed all issues of Turkish politics with him, including relations in the defence field,” Alexey said.

    Concerning the S-400, the pranksters wanted to hear the true motivation on why the US is so opposed to the appearance of Russian systems in Turkey.

    “We have received a very important answer: if Turkey puts these complexes in service, then other states will also want to do so. That is, Turkey will set a bad example for other countries, and this threatens huge losses for American companies,” said Lexus.

    Furthermore, the Russian pranksters and Lindsay Graham discussed the sanctions the US threatened to impose on Turkey over purchasing Russian weapons.

    “Graham, thinking he was talking with the “Turkish Minister”, told me that if the S-400 system was activated, it would be impossible to stop the sanctions. A free trade agreement would also become impossible. President Trump sympathises with President Erdogan’s situation but, as Senator Graham noted, the US Congress doesn’t,” said Lexus.

    Following the S-400 question, the pranksters turned to the Syrian situation and the Kurdish issue, where Senator Graham voiced a position that is completely at odds with his current actions. After all, it was he who introduced in Congress a sanctions bill against Turkey, while in conversation with Russian pranksters he said quite the opposite:

    “We also decided to ask Graham about the Kurdish issue. The senator admitted that he was an extreme opponent of any cooperation with them on the Syrian issue. He said it was he who allegedly advised Trump to stop all interaction with them and seek Turkey’s support. But in the end, after Turkey launched the operation in Syria, we now see his real position. Back then, in a conversation with “Hulusi Akar”, he shifted all the blame for the anti-Turkish actions on Trump, trying to go back on his words and come across as goodie-two-shoes in contrast.”

    Two weeks later after the first phone call with the senator, the pranksters held one more:

    “For the second time, it was Graham’s initiative. He said that he had met with Trump and passed him the contents of our conversation,” Alexey Stolyarov said.

    Two years ago, the pranksters managed to play a prank on another Republican senator, John McCain. “Back then we talked with him on behalf of the Ukrainian Prime Minister Groysman (was in tenure as Prime Minister of Ukraine from 12 April 2016 to 29 August 2019) on the topic of anti-Russian sanctions and his personal attitude to President Trump. This time we used the same methodology, the usual diplomatic approach, a very long process. However, we succeeded both for the first and the second time, and if necessary, I’m sure it will work out for the third one as well,” Lexus added.

    Tags:
    S-400, pranksters, Lindsey Graham, U.S, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female holidaymakers are getting ready for a sea surfing in Nizhneimeretinskaya Bukhta, Sochi.
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 October
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse