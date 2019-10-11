Israel Cannot Prevent Russian Citizen Extradition to US After Ruling - Netanyahu Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli authorities cannot prevent the extradition of Russian national Alexei Burkov, who is sought by the United States, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"Burkov’s extradition cannot be prevented after the ruling of the Israeli Supreme Court," the statement said.

The statement was made amid speculations that Burkov might be exchanged for Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, who was arrested in Russia on drug smuggling charges. If found guilty, she may face up to 8 years in prison.

The press release noted that Netanyahu discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the case of Naama Issachar.

"Netanyahu has personally acted on Naama Issachar's case in recent weeks. He discussed it with President Putin during his visit to Sochi and raised the issue in their phone conversation," the press release said.

The office called the punishment demanded by the Russian prosecution "disproportionate."

"[It] does not fit the nature of offence attributed to Issachar," the statement added.

Burkov was detained by Israeli police in the Ben Gurion international airport in 2015 on an arrest warrant issued by US authorities, presumably for hacking activities. Burkov’s lawyer told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Israeli Supreme Court approved the ruling of the district court on his client’s extradition.