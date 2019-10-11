Thousands of Militants Staying in Syria Represent Real Threat to CIS - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he isn't sure Turkey will be able to take control of the situation if captured Daesh fighters scatter to other territories.

"In the north of Syria, there are areas where Daesh* militants are concentrated. They are still guarded by Kurdish military units. Now the Turkish army enters there, the Kurds are dropping these camps. They just can scatter," Putin said at a CIS summit in Ashgabat on Friday.

"I'm not sure if the Turkish army can quickly take control of it," he added.

The President emphasized that in these zones, according to the General Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia, there are hundreds of militants and "thousands, if we talk about the CIS countries."

"We just need to understand this, know and mobilize the resources of our special services to stop this really emerging new threat," the president emphasized.

Turkey has said that Operation Peace Spring, which began on Wednesday, is aimed at creating the so-called safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday that it had neutralized 228 "PKK terrorists" and struck 181 targets in the course of Operation Peace Spring.

The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia