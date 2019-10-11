Register
13:11 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the High Level Consultation Meetings of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 17, 2019

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 71
    Subscribe

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement on Friday that in “close cooperation with the president of Eritrea, [Ethiopian Prime Minister] Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles for a peace agreement to end the long no peace stalemate between the two countries”.

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee tweeted on Friday that they had decided to award the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

    He was awarded “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea”, the committee said in a press release.

    The Ethiopian Prime Minister added significantly to signing the July 2018 peace deal, which ended  his country’s almost 20-year military stalemate with Eritrea following their 1998-2000 border war.

    “When Abiy Ahmed became prime minster in April 2018, he made it clear he wishes to resume peace talks with Eritrea .. in close cooperation with the president of Eritrea, Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles for a peace agreement to end the long no peace stalemate between the two countries”, the press release pointed out.

    The office of the Ethiopian prime minister has reacted to the news by tweeting of its pride “as a nation”.

    ​“This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia – the new horizon of hope – a prosperous nation for all”, Abiy's office underscored.

    Other 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Favourites

    Earlier, Norway's Nansen Peace Centre suggested that the refugee crisis and climate change may play a central role when the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded on Friday, pointing out that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg remained one of the favourites.

    Other contenders reportedly included Raoni Metuktire, indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist who was known for leading a campaign to protect the Amazon, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The names of nominators and nominees for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will not be revealed for 50 years.

    Since 1901, 99 Nobel Peace Prizes have been handed out to individuals and 24 organisations. The peace prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway, though the other prizes are announced in Stockholm.

    Related:

    Assange Deserves Nobel Prize Instead of Imprisonment – Human Rights Activist
    Nobel Prize Winner Reveals When Humankind Can Spot Extraterrestrial Life
    British Professor Sir Peter Ratcliffe in Trio of Nobel Prize Winners for Medicine
    Tags:
    peace, agreement, Abiy Ahmed, Nobel Peace Prize, Eritrea, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse