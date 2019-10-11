EU Sanctions Against Turkey Over Syrian Offensive 'on Table' - Paris

French officials said Friday that EU sanctions against Turkey over its military operation in northern Syria were on the table.
On 9 October, Turkey launched a military operation in Northern Syria against Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organisation, and its armed wing: the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Ankara claims that the offensive is aimed at clearing the border area of terrorists and creating a security zone.
