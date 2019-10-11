Register
07:53 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sits during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) in Washington, US, 23 July 2019

    Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Ready to Visit Saudi Arabia and Iran Amid Gulf Tensions

    © REUTERS / Mary Calvert
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York in September that US President Donald Trump had asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

    Islamabad has announced that Prime Minister Khan is set to play a crucial role in diffusing tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

    The country's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said a visit by Khan to Saudi Arabia and Iran is "on the cards".

    "The possibility of a visit of [the] prime minister to Saudi Arabia and Iran is on the cards and I will update you as things unfold," Faisal said while briefing media on Thursday.

    Nevertheless, Faisal did not reveal the purpose of the visit when asked by reporters whether the possible visit was a continuation of the prime minister's recent visits to the United States and China or whether it had to with the regional situation, the spokesperson said: "[I] don't want to say anything further on this."

    Tension between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia escalated after a drone attack on two Saudi Aramco facilities responsible for processing about half of the nation's daily oil output on 14 September. While responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who had launched numerous, less successful drone attacks in the past, Riyadh insisted Iran was the culprit; Tehran denied any involvement.

    Khan previously claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had asked him to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to diffuse the tension.

    Meanwhile, Tehran hopes its neighbours will support the so-called Hormuz peace initiative on a dialogue between countries in the region advocated by President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an article for the Kuwaiti Ar-Ray newspaper, released on Thursday.

    The talk about the mediation came at the peak of tensions between Iran and the United States, Saudi Arabia’s key ally. The Trump administration has been trying for 18 months now to pressure Iran into a new nuclear agreement through crippling energy and banking-related sanctions, as well as military moves in the region.

    The US claimed that the existing nuclear deal, signed in 2015, had failed to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, despite the IAEA - the international watchdog, monitoring Iranian compliance.

    Related:

    India Should Firm Up Economic Ties with Saudi Arabia to Deter Pakistan - Analyst
    Pakistan Ready to Mediate US-Iran Standoff – Lawmaker
    Pakistan PM Khan Says Trump Asked Him to Mediate With Iran
    Tags:
    Saudi Aramco, America, drone attack, Crude oil, Iran, saudi prince, Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse