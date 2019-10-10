Register
17:09 GMT +310 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, as they tour the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.

    Trump 'Went Off Script' in Call With Erdogan, Claims Senior Military Source - Report

    © AP Photo / Presidency Press Service
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    422
    Subscribe

    Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump said the US would pull its troops from the area, in a move many analysts have labeled a blow to Washington-backed Kurdish forces in the region.

    President Donald Trump "went off script" during his call on Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before he announced that Washington would withdraw troops from northeast Syria ahead of a Turkish military operation against Kurds in the region, a senior US military source reportedly told Fox News on 9 October.

    During the phone call, Trump had talking points, according to the source:

    “Tell Erdogan to stay north of the border."

    The source emphasised:

    “He went off script.”

    US military officials reportedly told Fox News the president ordered the military not to get involved in strikes, after the Kurds requested air support.

    According to the well-placed military source, Donald Trump had repeatedly said: “Just let the Turks do it!” in reference to Syria and fighting Daesh*.

    However, senior military commanders claimed to be surprised by the timing of the president’s announcement on Sunday night.

    “This is a big deal. The SDF will have to reorient to the north and stop fighting ISIS,” according to the source.

    As for the fate of 10,000 Daesh detainees and 2,000 foreign fighters guarded by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the sources claimed to have been told by members of the president's national security team that "There’s not a plan for any of that. The Turks are not "going to take responsibility for the ISIS detainees”, stressing the Turks “don’t see ISIS the same way we do."

    The same sources insisted Trump "doesn't buy the argument that ISIS unchecked will follow us home."

    The ensuing developments, the senior military source reportedly said, will likely look like "ethnic cleansing" by the Turks, adding:

    “A lot of people will die”.

    “Strategically, everything we warned about is happening,” the military source is believed to have said, referring to Daesh attacking Raqqa, Syria, and the SDF preparing to leave its positions to fight Turkey.

    While no decision has yet been made, the source was said to have voiced concerns about force protection and the inability of US troops to continue their missions of partnering with the SDF to go after Daesh, signifying the remaining 1,000 US troops will be almost certainly be withdrawn.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the Syrian city of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Daesh militants, May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the Syrian city of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Daesh militants, May 12, 2017

    The source was also cited as being dubious as to whether anyone would partner with the United States in the future.

    "How do you get other partners? What would give them a reason to trust us?” the source queried.

    Turkey launches Operation Peace Spring

    US President Donald Trump agreed during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday to move US troops out of northeastern Syria to clear the way for a Turkish military operation in the area.

    Earlier on Thursday the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that the country's forces had seized designated targets and the military operation was continuing as planned, as the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army, previously known as the Free Syrian Army, entered the territories east of Euphrates to support Ankara's offensive, dubbed the Peace Spring Operation, Daily Sabah reported.

    Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters
    © Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun
    Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters going to Tel Abyad from Turkish gate towards Syria in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on October 10, 2019

    Dozens of civilians were killed, hundreds injured and hundreds of thousands displaced in Turkey's attack in the north of Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria said in a statement.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that as many as 109 terrorists had been killed since the start of Turkey's military operation on 9 October.

    Ankara claims that the offensive is aimed at clearing the border area of terrorists and creating a security zone.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Turkey on Lindsey Graham’s Threats Over Syrian Incursion: ‘We Were in a Rush to Unleash Hell’
    With US Withdrawal, Turkey Strikes: Who Suffers as US Plays Both Sides?
    Turkey’s Syrian Incursion: Trump Says Jihadists ‘Will be Escaping to Europe’ in Potential Jailbreak
    Turkey Moves Into Syria: What’s the Next Move for the Kurds?
    Turkey-Based Association of Syrian Kurds Voices Support for Ankara’s Military Operation – Reports
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), New Syrian Army, Syrian Army, Turkey, turkey, Syria, Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse