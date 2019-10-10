Zelensky Will Not Release Transcripts of Talks With Putin

"What will the release of my conversations with Putin result it? Will it result in new meetings? No. I believe they would end [as a result of this move]. Do I want to secure such a result and have no other possibility to return our detainees, while there are so many of them on the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in Russia and in Crimea? ... I will not publish anything as I know this will damage the continuation of people return and putting an end to the war," Zelenskyy said, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.
Zelensky is not ready to release any of his conversations with the global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader stressed on Thursday at a press conference.
Putin and Zelensky talked over the phone in July and early September. They discussed simultaneous release of detained persons, which took place on 7 September.
