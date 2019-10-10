Erdogan Warns He'll 'Open Doors' for Syrian Refugees to Europe if EU Deems Turkish Op an Occupation

On Wednesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Turkey must immediately end its offensive in northern Syria.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to "open doors" for Syrian Refugees to Europe if he said EU sees a Turkish military operation in northeast Syria as an occupation.

“We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way," Erdogan said during a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party on Thursday.

He also claimed that Turkey’s military operation would add to Syria’s territorial integrity by tackling Kurdish forces’ efforts to take control of the Arab country's northeasters areas.

The remarks come after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ankara “must cease the ongoing military operation” in the area.

"It will not work. And if Turkey's plan is to create a security zone, do not expect funding from the European Union", Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday.

He spoke as the EU rejected Turkish plans for a safe zone for refugees, pointing out that the bloc “calls upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action” in Syria.

“It is unlikely that a so-called ‘safe zone’ in north-east Syria, as envisaged by Turkey, would satisfy international criteria for refugee return", the EU said in a joint statement by the 28 member-states.

Turkey Starts Military Operation in Syria

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan announced the beginning of his ‘Operation Peace Spring’ in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and Daesh* terrorists. Erdogan said the goal of the operation is to neutralise terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone in the area.

Turkey sees Kurdish forces in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization. The People’s Protection Units (YPG) is the party’s armed wing.

Damascus does not recognise the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River. Syrian authorities have also repeatedly condemned what they described as Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.