Beijing Calls on US to Stop 'Unreasonable Pressure' on Chinese Companies, Including Huawei

Earlier, The New York Times reported that in a bid to ease tensions between the US and China, the Trump administration is looking to issue licenses that would allow some US-based companies to supply non-sensitive hardware to Huawei.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Thursday that Beijing had urged the US to stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies.

The remarks come after The New York Times cited unnamed sources as saying that the Trump administration is considering issuing licenses that would let certain US-based companies deliver non-sensitive hardware to Huawei.

The move could help in clinching an anticipated trade deal between China and the US, as both countries are engaged in the next round of negotiations this week in Washington.

The South China Morning Post has, meanwhile, reported that while Vice-Premier Liu He and the rest of Beijing's negotiating team were scheduled to remain in Washington until Friday, the delegation will now reportedly depart the US on Thursday, as talks have reportedly come to a standstill.

One source told the newspaper that “they have made no progress" as US officials refuse to budge on the issue of tariff increases. As of now, tariffs on some $250 billion of Chinese goods are scheduled to rise from 25% to 30% next week.

In May, Washington blacklisted Huawei and restricted the company's access to the purchase of US hardware, also urging all of its allies to exclude the Chinese tech giant from their plans to establish 5G network