Trump Calls Turkey's Operation in Syria a 'Bad Idea'

On Wednesday, Turkey launched a military operation aimed at ousting Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria and setting up a "safe zone" in the region to accommodate Syrian refugees there.

US President Donald Trump has said that Turkey's operation in Syria is a "bad idea".

He reiterated that the US does not endorse Turkey's offensive and added that Washington is watching it closely.

Trump also said that there are no US troops in northeastern Syria where the Turkish operation is taking place.

According to the US President, Turkey is now responsible for ensuring that all captured Daesh* fighters remain in prison in Syria amid the ongoing offensive.

The United States expects Turkey to abide by its commitments to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis as it carries out its incursion in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place - and we will hold them to this commitment," Trump said.

