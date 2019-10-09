ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A floating motorised towing vehicle, amorphous fiber for concrete reinforcement, and LED systems for buildings are just a few of the innovative products manufactured by Leningrad Region companies that are on display at an engineering fair in Brno, the Czech Republic.

The 61st International Engineering Fair, MSV 2019, which brought together over 1,500 exhibitors from 30 countries, is taking place in the industrial capital of the Czech Republic, Brno, through 11 October. The Leningrad manufacturers’ products are displayed at the region’s collective stand put together for the first time by the Leningrad Regional Center for Promoting Industry.

“All the key areas of mechanical engineering and electric power engineering are at the stand, including surface treatment, galvanic and foundry production, control equipment, hydraulics, pneumatics, automation and much more,” a spokesperson for the regional administration said. “Enterprises from Kirishi, Gatchina and the Vsevolozhsk District are displaying products at the stand.”

He also said that all displayed samples are the companies’ own innovation research products. LLC Rostin has an all-season floating motorised towing vehicle on display. Its unique design makes it possible to navigate off-road and snow-covered terrain plus water obstacles in any weather and natural conditions. LLC Himmet is showing amorphous fibre for reinforcing concrete and composite materials. LLC RusKomPolymer (Vatex trademark) is presenting galvanic equipment. NPO Nordinvest LLC brought LED lighting fixtures and systems for buildings and structures to Brno.

The National Project, “International Cooperation and Exports,” is funding the Leningrad Region Region’s companies’ efforts to reach foreign markets.