Register
15:14 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this 29 January 2019 file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing

    GOP Senators Warn Microsoft of ‘Real & Urgent' Threat From Huawei Amid US Crackdown on Chinese Firm

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe

    Last month, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer Brad Smith expressed his disapproval of the way American regulators are treating Huawei, which has been on the US Department of Commerce’s blacklist since May.

    A group of Republican senators has sent a letter to Microsoft  president and chief legal officer Brad Smith to warn of Huawei posing a “real and urgent” threat.  

    The letter, which was issued on Tuesday and signed by Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, specifically singled out an array of allegations that the Chinese telecom giant had engaged in “espionage activities” as well as “technology theft and economic warfare”.

    The letter also referred to “many American companies” which carried out “business in good faith with Huawei and other Chinese telecommunications companies”.

    “While the US government and American industry must take certain steps to protect our people and our telecommunications infrastructure, we do not want to cause undue harm to those American companies. We believe, however, that a review of publicly available evidence indicates that the security concerns about Huawei are real and urgent,” the senators claimed.

    Their letter followed Smith’s interview with Bloomberg Businessweek last month, when he specifically said that Microsoft had asked US authorities to explain their hawkish stance on Huawei to see if they had not acted without “sound basis in fact, logic, and the rule of law”.

    “Oftentimes, what we get in response is, ‘Well, if you knew what we knew, you would agree with us’. And our answer is, ‘Great, show us what you know so we can decide for ourselves. That’s the way this country works’,” Smithy pointed out.

    The remarks came a few months after Microsoft cautioned that the US-proposed restrictions targeting Chinese companies risk having the country thrown out of international research collaborations and “could thwart US interests”.

    US Tightening Screws on Huawei

    In May, the US Department of Commerce put Huawei Technologies and nearly 70 of its affiliates on a blacklist, banning them from buying equipment from US partners without a government go-ahead.

    The move prompted several US corporations, including Google and Microsoft as well as major semiconductor makers such as Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom, to sever their ties with Huawei.

    US intelligence agencies have previously accused Huawei of putting “backdoor” access in its devices at the request of the Chinese government, which allegedly enables Beijing to spy on users. Both Beijing and Huawei have vehemently denied the allegations.

    The crackdown is part of an ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, which has been simmering since last year, The standoff recently escalated after President Donald Trump announced another hike on existing tariffs targeting $550 billion worth of imports from China, which came as a retaliatory move after a new round of tariffs was announced by Beijing.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Flop as Huawei Founder Boasts Firm ‘Will Not Die, Doing Even Better’
    Good Bye, Google! New Huawei Smartphones Use Its Own Browser and Apps Amid US Sanctions
    Huawei Mate 30 Remakes Supply Chain, Finds Domestic Suppliers Amid US Ban
    US Blacklist Backfires as Huawei Starts Building 5G Base Stations Without American-Made Parts
    Tags:
    blacklist, senators, crackdown, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse