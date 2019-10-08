Moscow Says Russian Delegation May Leave UNGA First Committee Session if Visa Issue Not Resolved

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Permanent UN Representative Gennady Kuzmin said that the United Nations General Assembly Sixth Committee, which deals with legal issues, suspended its work due to the problems faced by diplomats who were trying to get US visas.

The Russian delegation may leave the United Nations General Assembly's first committee session if the visa issue is not resolved, the country's foreign ministry has said.

On Monday, Russia's Deputy Permanent UN Representative Gennady Kuzmin said that the UNGA sixth committee had joined the first committee in suspending its work over visa-related problems faced by diplomats. He added that he expects the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the visa problem with the US as the host country of the UN headquarters.

Several members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to take part in the General Debate of the 74th UNGA which ran from 24-30 September in New York.