US Has Not Informed Russia On Syria Troop Withdrawal, Russia Not Sure It's Happening - Kremlin

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said that all preparations for a military operation in Syria had been completed. Ankara says the establishment of a safe zone is necessary to ensure the peace and stability of the region.

The US has not informed Russia about its plans to withdraw troops from Syria, and Moscow is not sure it is happening, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mr Peskov added that President Putin has not yet discussed the latest developments in Syria with US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last Saturday, Erdogan announced that Turkey might launch a military operation in Syria to force Kurdish fighters from the border areas. Ankara insists it is essential to bring peace and stability in the region and give security guarantees to Syrians. Washington responded on Sunday by saying that it did not endorse Ankara's move and would withdraw its troops from the area.

Turkey says it needs a "safe zone" to control its border with Syria and resettle up to two million of the more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey.

